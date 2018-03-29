Dispute dad wins Spalding Grammar School parent governor election

A dad in dispute with Spalding Grammar School has been elected by parents to be a parent governor there.

Mick Flindall (55) was one of five candidates and put himself forward because he wanted to see improved communication with parents after the school refused consent for his son, Alfie, to go on a term-time Sea Cadets course.

He said: “I want to thank all of the parents who voted for me. “There were five people who stood and the fact that I won has made me feel quite humble, really, because you don’t expect it.”

Mick revealed a month ago that he was standing for election and said then that he wanted to see if he could “instigate change from the inside”.

Speaking on Thursday, Mick said: “Obviously there must be other people who feel as I do or they would not have voted for me.”

It’s understood there will be a meeting of the school’s foundation governors later this month before Mick’s appointment is confirmed.

The Sutton Bridge dad is taking a softly, softly approach to his new role.

“I would like to be conciliatory,” said Mick. “Hopefully there will be an amicable way forward.”

But the dad is still pursuing a complaint against the school over its refusal to allow Alfie to attend a course linked to his future career in the Royal Navy and because he wasn’t allowed to discuss the matter directly with the head teacher, Steven Wilkinson.

His complaint wasn’t upheld locally and he says he needs to “progress it to the next level”.

Speaking a month ago, Mick said: “It’s a very good school. It seems to suffer from a lack of openness, transparency. I am just trying to make it more of a parent-friendly school.”

