Dinosaurs and dragons at Sutton St James Primary School

Dressing up as dinosaurs or fiery dragons had everyone at Sutton St James Primary School in the mood for story writing in the run-up to a visit by popular children’s author Nigel Blackman.

Nigel is well known for writing and illustrating the Secret Dinosaur series, so dinosaurs were chosen as a dressing-up option in his honour while dragons were a nod to St George’s Day.

All of the children wrote stories inspired by the larger than life creatures, with the school deciding the winners – Evie Cooper, Harvey Parker, Ella-Grace Freeman and Cordi Mansfield – and Nigel coached the winners with tips on how to make their stories better still.

Nearly all of the school’s 90-plus pupils dressed up, as did most of the staff, including head teacher Claire Willows and school business manager Rachael Gadsden, who wore dinosaur outfits.

Mrs Gadsden said: “The atmosphere in school was very jovial, very happy, but the idea of dressing up was to inspire the children to do their story writing,”

During his visit to the school, Nigel also read extracts from his books and signed copies for youngsters who bought his books.

Mrs Gadsden said: “Nigel talked about his writing and what inspired him to write.”

