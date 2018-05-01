Development plan for Long Sutton

Have your say

District councillors will be asked next week to approve a plan for a 215 home residential development in Long Sutton.

OGE Chapman and Son have lodged plans for the homes on land between Seagate Road and the B1359 Wisbech Road.

Long Sutton Parish Council objected to the plans, saying that the proposal falls outside the development boundary under South Holland District Council’s current plan.

But the site has been earmarked as a development site under the emerging South East Lincolnshire Local Plan.

Councillors on the authority’s planning committee will decide on the application on May 9.

The application seeks outline permission to build a residential development on the site with access to be considered.

The authority’s planning officer has recommended that the committee grant permission for the development subject to contributions.

No objection has been lodged by any council department.

A total of 53 of the proposed homes would need to be affordable housing under a section 106 agreement, as well as healthcare and education contributions.

The developer said in a design and access statement: “This application should be considered favourably in accordance with the Development Plan but should take into account the South-East Lincolnshire Local Plan where this site has been shortlisted throughout the consultation period obviously for a number of good reasons and actually contributes as the most sequentially preferred site for the town.”