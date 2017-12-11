Developer thanked for noting concerns

Have your say

Permission for a 81-home development in Donington has been granted after changes to the plan were made.

Planning committee chairman Coun Roger Gambba_Jones told councillors that he was impressed how the developer - Ashwood Homes - can listened to councillors’ concerns and addressed them in their re-application.

The homes, on land at Town Dam Lane, also carries a £407,026 section 106 contribution for education facilities and £35,964 towards health facilities.

The original affordable housing provision was also cut to accommodate planning requirements.

Coun Gambba-Jones said: “I would like to thank the developer for their responsible attitude towards making changes.

The application was unanimously approved for the mixed development of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, many with private driveways and garaging.