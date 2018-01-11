Derelict Sutton Bridge Hotel in spotlight over drink and drugs den claims

There are calls for the police and district council to step in over fears that the derelict Bridge Hotel at Sutton Bridge has become a drink and drugs den.

One villager says the boarded-up hotel appears to have residents and spotted “cheap voddy bottles” and burnt silver foil among debris on the pavement.

Another resident said: “I have had reports that there is quite a lot of noise coming from the hotel in the evenings. The ground floor window along the West Bank has been forced open into the old ballroom. It is probably the only room that has any floorboards left in it.

“The hotel is terribly unsafe. The fire exit at the back, three floors up, is open and there is no roof and no floorboards on the upstairs rooms. It won’t be long before someone is seriously hurt. Who will take responsibility for that?”

Parish council chairman John Grimwood is contacting the district to ask them to make the building secure but also wants action to clear the eyesore for good.

South Holland neighbourhood policing inspector Gareth Boxall said: “We do check The Bridge Hotel and patrol it regularly. Like any derelict building it attracts anti-social behaviour and we have worked with our partners at South Holland District Council and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to address some of the issues there. Since attending with both in September, we have received much fewer calls to the location.

“There are currently no ongoing crime investigations in relation to the building. As with all anti-social behaviour, we encourage members of the public to contact us when it is occurring to give us the best chance of catching those involved.”

A district council spokesman said: “The building is under constant observation by officers and remains structurally safe. Permission to demolish the building was granted in 2015. The decision to demolish it is with the owners.

“Anyone experiencing or witnessing anti-social behaviour can report it either by contacting Lincolnshire Police on 101 or contacting the anti-social behaviour team at South Holland District Council on 01775 761161”.

