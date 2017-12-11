DEEPING ST NICHOLAS PARISH COUNCIL: Disappointment over SHDC mobile units decision

Mobile homes for migrant workers near a wood waste recycling business in Deeping St Nicholas can stay put, despite parish council opposition.

An application to allow 42 mobile homes for up to 100 HGV drivers and other workers employed by Ray Turner Labour to stay at Barr Farm on the A1175 Main Road was approved by South Holland District Council last month.

But the decision has disappointed Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council who objected on the grounds of possible fire risk due to gas cyclinders at the site being near Spalding Recycling where two major fires broke out in January and July 2003.

A parish council statement said: “Our objection was based on the potential fire hazard of the site being so close to the woodyard which is an important and necessary business that should be safely separated from the domestic caravan site.

“We suggested a single gas tank source, well away from the wood yard, connected to each caravan by underground main, a solid concrete wall or soil bund (piece of land) to divide the two sites.

“Another suggestion was an upgrade of the sewerage system and regular inspection by South Holland District Council of the site and quality of the caravans.

“We feel that we were not being negative but there were no objections from any body such as Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the district council’s environmental health department or Anglia Water and planning permission was granted.

“The council was concerned for the welfare of the caravan dwellers and we still hold these fears, but we have been assured that they are unfounded by the district council’s planning officers.

A report from the district council said: “Between the mobile home site and the A1175 is a wood waste recycling business operating together with a pallet storage building.

“Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council has been very concerned about the fire risk on the site, with so many gas cyclinders on a residential park near to the wood processing business which did have a major fire some years ago.

“It is considered that there is an established commercial need by Ray Turner Labour to provide the accommodation and the application does not seek any increase in the number of caravans provided.

“At such time as there is no longer a commercial requirement to provide accommodation in this location, the development shall cease and the mobile homes shall be removed from the site.”

