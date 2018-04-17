Deeping St Nicholas farmer releases next batch of wildlife photos in time for spring

The owner of a conservation award-winning farm in Deeping St Nicholas has released his latest collection of royalty-free wildlife photography to coincide with the start of spring.

Nicholas Watts MBE, owner of Vine House Farm, announced last year that he’ll be making his wildlife photography library available online, for people to use free of charge.

One of the many pictures

The first batch of photos was released shortly before Christmas, with further releases scheduled for every month in 2018.

The springtime collection features an array of different birds, including wagtails, ouzels, flycatchers and warblers, with many of the shots taken at Vine House Farm, where Nicholas has worked tirelessly for decades to reverse the trend of farmland bird decline.

“Spring is one of the best times of year for birdwatching and I hope this latest batch of photos will make people appreciate the sheer beauty of the species that tend to appear from March onwards,” says Nicholas.

“More than that, however, it’s another opportunity to highlight the importance of keeping wildlife and the environment in mind while farming.”

The latest batch of images from Nicholas’ photo collection is available now from the website www.vinehousefarm.co.uk/blog/2017/12/12/royalty-free-wild-bird-photos/

