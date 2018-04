Police in Spalding have confirmed that the death of a 40-year-old man found at an address in the town on Wednesday is not being treated as suspicious.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the matter is being dealt with by South Lincolnshire Coroners’ Office.

It followed a message posted by police on Twitter which said: “The sad task of telling a Polish family their loved one had passed away was made that bit easier by having one of our new student officers who spoke Polish.”