Daffodil show in Spalding was blooming brilliant

Seasoned growers beat the Beast from the East and downpours to produce a dazzling Lincolnshire Daffodil Society Spring Flower Show at Springfields, Spalding.

Daffs were late to flower and society chairman Gill Boldy says producing pristine blooms was a challenge even for the experts.

But Gosberton Academy was among the winners, producing the best single daffodil in the schools’ competition.

The 109th annual show saw visitors getting a sneak preview of flowers that will be stars of Harrogate and Chelsea.

The show was the backdrop as Springfields Horticultural Society honoured John David Taylor for his lifetime achievements within the flower bulb industry in South Lincolnshire by presenting him with the coveted Carlo Naef Trophy.

John is a former commercial director of Geest UK and had responsibility for all of that company’s bulb and horticultural crops grown in Lincolnshire and Cornwall,

In 1986, John joined Holbeach-based O A Taylor and Sons, becoming its commercial director in 1990.

Horticultural society chief executive David Norton said: “It is justly fitting that he should receive this recognition from the industry that he has supported all his life.”

