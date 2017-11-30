Crystal ball returns to Spalding and raises £10K for cancer charity

After a year’s break, the Crystal Charity Ball made a return to Spalding and smashed everyone’s expectations by raising a stunning £9,900, which is likely to increase when the last of the donations are collected.

This was the fifth Crystal Ball and this year’s haul brings the event’s fundraising bounty to more than £50,000 in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Guests before their meal

The event has come some way since its inception in 2012 when 250 guests attended and helped raise the first £6,742.

Over the last five years it has grown in popularity, reflected by the 453 guests at Springfields Conference Centre, who enjoyed welcome drinks, a sit down three course meal, games, raffle, auction and disco from DJ Sean Neal.

In addition, live music from ‘Funk Soul Brother’ got the dance floor packed and rocking until late.

Started in memory of her father, who sadly passed away from lung cancer in 2011, lead committee member, Kelly Beba, couldn’t have been happier with the outcome.

She said: “I can’t believe we’ve had such another successful ball. We managed to secure extra sponsorship this year which meant that with the co-operation of the fantastic Sprinfield’s team, we were able to offer our guests complimentary port on each table in addition to the wine, which is also sponsored.”

Kelly added: “We rely heavily on national organisations as well as local businesses to help with sponsoring different parts of the evening and also with providing auction and raffle prizes.

“All of the committee members work and have families, so adding this to our commitments is not easy but definitely pays off in the end.”

• Two pages of pictures in Tuesday’s Free Press.