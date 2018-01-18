Crowland student Brittany’s fundraising drive for Cambodian trip

A Crowland student is hoping to share the benefits of a sporty lifestyle with disadvantaged children in south eastern Asia.

Brittany Sharman (20) has signed up for the Cambodia Sports Challenge, a volunteering programme where students act as coaches and mentors for children taking part in sports, games and health education activities.

The former Spalding High Student is hoping to raise at least £2,250 to go on the 17-day trip in July while, at the same time, carrying on with her sports therapy studies at Hertfordshire University.

Brittany said: “The trip is being run by a company called Challanges Abroad, part of the FutureSense Foundation charity which aims to advance education, relieve poverty and prevent sickness by teaching good health to communities overseas.

“I found out about the organisation through a speech given by a fellow student during a university lecture and, as a result, there are around 20 sports students from my university who are all taking part.

“We are doing both group and individual fundraising to raise £2,250 each for FutureSense Foundation as we’re all really interested in going to teach the young people English.

“Also, we’ll be coaching them in sports as we believe this will benefit us in terms of our life experiences as will seeing the joy our work brings to the children’s faces.”

“As a former Spalding High School student, I believe the experience of seeing how different the lives of these children are in Cambodia will have a positive effect on my own outlook on life and lead me to continue supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged people throughout my life.”

• FutureSense Foundation, the Berkshire-based charity which Challenges Abroad is a part of, helps disadvantaged people in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America a brighter future.

It runs educational and health projects in Cambodia, India, Nepal, Peru, Romania, Tanzania and Thailand.

To sponsor Brittany, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search under her name.