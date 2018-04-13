CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: ‘Progress made’ to stop repeat of mud chaos on A16 route

Talks have been held to try and avoid a repeat of mud spillages on the A16 in Crowland which led to a two-day road closures.

Parish councillors met with the operations manager of Cambridgeshire firm Pretoria Energy, Andrew Perkins, whose vehicles transport sugar beet and maize between Crowland and Ely.

A report on the meeting, held after two people were hurt when a motorbike they were on slid on mud left on the A16 in Crowland last November, was heard during Monday’s parish council meeting.

Coun Peter Haselgrove, of the parish council’s health and safety committee, said: “We had a good debate, Mr Perkins told us what he wanted to say and he knows exactly how we feel as a parish council.

“I know we live in a rural area, but we have to keep the maximum amount of pressure on them to clean their vehicles.

“Otherwise what happened last November will keep happening time and time again.”

I know we live in a rural area, but we have to keep the maximum amount of pressure on them to clean their vehicles Coun Peter Haselgrove, health and safety committee, Crowland Parish Council

A section of the A16, near the B1040 James Road roundabout, was shut for two days after the accident while a county highways team cleared up mud thought to have been left by HGVs operating for Pretoria Energy.

A report from last month’s meeting with Mr Perkins, supplied to the Spalding Guardian, said: “Problems have occurred with unsheeted trailers that are heavily loaded with maize where the husks (outer covering) of the maize comes off and into the drains, creating dirt on the road and windscreens of other vehicles.

“The company didn’t have enough equipment to clear up mud on the road, but it has now purchased a water tanker with four to six jets on it.”

Coun Haselgrove said: “Pretoria Energy just has to be a bit more professional and Mr Perkins has taken our feelings on board.”

Spalding Today asked Pretoria Energy for a comment but none had been received at the time of going to press.

A16 Crowland bypass closed due to ‘compacted mud’

Highways officers slammed over Crowland A16 closure

CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: No let-up in push to dual part of A16