Crowland folk help firefighters raise £1,120

Fireman Sam helped Santa on his travels around Crowland last week, accompanied by members of the town’s fire station, their families and friends.

Thanks to the Crowland community going along to say hello and making kind donations, an amazing £1,119.94 was raised for the Fire Fighters Charity.

A number of personnel from Crowland Fire Station have used the charity’s services over the past couple of years.

Organisers thanked Spalding Fire Station for liaising with Santa for use of his sleigh, and their assistance on the nights.