Crowland Cares settles into new home

A long-standing Crowland charity has moved to a new home, the Parish Rooms, in Hall Street.

It’s a hop across the road from its old base, Crowland Hub – formerly the library – but will afford greater privacy for people sharing confidential details, according to the charity’s David Ringham.

Mr Ringham said Crowland Cares was founded to help people discharged from hospital and will do more work on those lines in the future.

(SG240418-109TW)

