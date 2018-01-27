WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench?

Latest results round-up from Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

December 8

Slawomir Waldowski (39), of Castle Close, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £200 costs, 6pts.

December 11

Paul Knight (40), of Main Street, Ailsworth. Driving while disqualified (Baston). 16 weeks prison, £115 v/s. Drink driving. 16 weeks prison concurrent, disqualified from driving for 48 months. No separate penalty for no insurance. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge. No adjudication on commission of a further offence during operational period of suspended sentence order. The defendant was give a suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks suspended for 15 months implemented as a sentence of four weeks concurrent for original offence in respect of which a suspended sentence order was made.

December 12

Noel Marrows (61), of D’Eyncourt, Kirton. Assault (Kirton). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £310 costs.

December 13

Saul Parsons (26), of Haconby Lane, Morton. Assault (Bourne). £200 fine, £50 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Alan Curran (64), of Hereward Way, Deeping St James. Failed to give specimen of breath (Grantham). £330 fine, £33 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andris Cinkus (35), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). Community order with 200 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

December 8

Jeffrey Oduro (25), of Apollo Avenue, Peterborough. Drove whilst disqualified (Market Deeping). 18 weeks prison sentence suspended for 24 months with 100 hours unpaid work, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty for possession of cannabis and no insurance. Drug destroyed.

Jamie Wyer (19), of Thyme Avenue, Bourne. Not being at place of abode and had articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft of a motor vehicle namely hammer and other tools (Bourne). Community order, curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement. Attempted theft. Community order, £400 compensation. Interfered with a number of motor vehicles, or anything carried in or on the same with the intention that an offence of theft of said motor vehicle or part of it or of anything carried in or on the said motor vehicle or an offence of the Theft Act 1968 should be committed. Community order, curfew, rehabilitation requirement. Attempted theft. Community order, £600 compensation. Theft of a bank card. Community order, £121.07 compensation. Two counts of committing fraud in dishonestly making a false representation to make a gain (Milestone Road Petrol Station, Bourne and McDonald’s, Bourne). Community order.

December 11

Matteusz Krajewski (23), of Atton Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Edgaras Matickas (26), of London Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for failing to give driver ID (Lincoln). 6pts.

Robert Stawinski (39), of Lucetta Gardens, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £770 fine, £77 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty for failing to give driver ID (Lincoln 22.2.17). No separate penalty for failing to give driver ID (Lincoln 20.4.17). 6pts.

Derek Casey (22), of Little Dog Drove, Holbeach St Johns. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Paul Robinson (64), of Lushs Bridge, Frithville. Speeding (Crowland). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Bernard Wade (89), of West Stonebridge, Orton Malborne. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Nathan Stevens (29), of Clipston Walk, Westwood. Possession of methadone (Deeping St James). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for possession of cannabis. Drugs destroyed.

December 12

Ionut Popa (23), of Lindsells Walk, Chatteris. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Martins Apsitis (25), of Station Street, Boston. No insurance (Spalding). £230 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Clodiann Cela (20), of Kilham, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough. No insurance (Whaplode). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Michael Eagle (33), of North Road, Gedney Hill. Speeding (Leadenham by-pass). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jason Fovargue (32), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Sandra Herd (56), of Robingoodfellows Lane, March. Speeding (Whaplode). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Garry Sibanda (28), of Glebe Farm Drive, Cambridge. Speeding (Crowland). £85 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

December 14

Paul Charrington (47), of NFA. Stole two gift sets worth £28.50 belonging to Boots (Spalding). Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £85 v/s, £85 costs, punitive element fine £100. Stole toiletries and cleaning products worth £649.09 belonging to Savers (Spalding). Community order. No separate penalty for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Dominos Pizza, Spalding). No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.