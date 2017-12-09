WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench.

Have your say

A round-up of court appearances before Boston and Lincoln magistrates.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

October 18

Shaun Bradbury (28), of Princess Road, Kirton. Drug driving (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Peter Coaten (35), of Shearers Drive, Spalding. Drink driving (West Pinchbeck). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Sarah Hall (42), of Arnhem Way, Donington. Possession in a public place an unloaded air weapon, namely a BB gun (Donington). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, gun forfeited.

Bethany Sendall (25), of Ashton Hall Drive, Boston. Drink driving (Swineshead). £315 fine, £31 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified for 20 months.

Dontas Krykuzas (36), of Pennygate, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, restraining order.

October 23

Michelle Creasey (55), of Fen Road, Dowsby. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Bozena Dobrowolska (55), of Frieston Road, Boston. (Crowland/Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Arvydas Fetkevicius (19), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Steve Green (39), of Marian Road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £615 fine, £30 v/s, disqualified from driving for 56 days.

Steve Green (39), of Marian Road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £923 fine, £92 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 56 days.

Shawn James (42), of High Road, Whaplode. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

October 24

Andrew Searle (47), of The Chase, Pinchbeck. Possession of amphetamine (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, drugs to be destroyed.

October 25

Amy Hall (22), of Austerby, Bourne. Two counts of assaulting a police officer (Bourne). 6 months conditional discharge, £100 compensation, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Krzysztof Zawada (40), of Jubilee Close, Spalding. Made indecent photographs/pseudo photographs of a child (4 x Category A; 12 x Category B; 57 x Category C – Category; A being most serious). Six weeks prison, suspended for 24 months. Required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act for seven years, £115 v/s £85 costs.

Tommy Aylward (18), of Broadgate, Weston. Drink driving (Stamford). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Rhys Young (19), of Towngate East, Market Deeping. Drink driving (Deeping St James). £180 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Bernard Waltham (27), of Gosberton Bank, Gosberton. Harassment (Spalding). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Neil Amess (33), of Gaunt Close, Spalding. Drunk and disorderly (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Fabio Teixeira (19), of Royce Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). £75 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

October 27

Thomas Orme (25), of Perry Close, Spalding. Criminal damage (Market Deeping). 12 months conditional discharge, restraining order, £50 compensation.

Sam Ransome-Dunkling (23), of Clarke Court, Wyberton. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit), £250 fine, £30 v/s, £120 costs, 3pts.

October 31

K Wong (44), of Ellesmere Road, Cambridge. Speeding (Baston). £100 fine, £20 v/s, 3pts.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

October 17

Christopher Bagworth (40), of St Pauls Road, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tony Bent (56), of Little London, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Adrian Cheetham (52), of Elmhirst Road, Horncastle. Speeding (Crowland). £470 fine, £47 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Giedrius Gelumbickis (30), of North Everard Street, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andis Kolosovskis (44), of College Park, Eastfield, Peterborough. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Valerijs Makarovs (40), of Grevel Close, Spalding. Speeding (Deeping Common). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gediminas Mateika (37), of Eagle Way, Hartford, Cambs. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

John McDonagh (30), of Apollo Avenue, Stanground South. Speeding (Crowland). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

October 19

Tomas Lastauskas (20), of Maypole Crescent, Ilford. Drug driving (Kirton). £280 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Accan Edwards (57), of Mowden Terrace, Darlington. Speeding (Little Sutton). £60 fine, £47 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Goodwin (45), of Ravenhurst Road, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £242 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Nikki Hawkins (30), of Ermine Street, Huntington. Speeding (Crowland). £216 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sara Kane (48), of Churchill Avenue, Bourne. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alex Mumby (55), of St Annes Road, London Colney. Speeding (Crowland). £426 fine, £42 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Llaina Quinn (21), of Church Road, Emneth. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Abigail Reeve (24), of Common Way, Tydd St Mary. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Liviu Sereban (33), of Carrington Road, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.