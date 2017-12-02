WEEKEND WEB: who has been up before the bench?

Have your say

Our weekly round-up of appearances at Lincoln and Boston magistrates’ courts.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

October 10

Mark Humphries (61), of North Front, Southampton. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £50 costs, 3pts.

Marius Iacob (40), of High Close, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lesley Jackson (48), of Noon Layer Drive, Middleton, Milton Keynes. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Louise Jackson (32), of Boston Road, Kirton. Speeding (Boston). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Robert Joseph (47), of East Street, Sittingbourne. Speeding (Crowland 8.4.17). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Robert Joseph (47), of East Street, Sittingbourne. Speeding (Crowland 17.4.17). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrea Naylor (46), of Kedleston Road, Park Farm, Peterborough. Speeding (Baston). £187 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tomasz Oleksyk (38), of Drift Gardens, Stamford. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ian Brown (53), of Dunbeath Grove, Blantyre, Glasgow. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Moses Chakacha (38), of Valley Crescent, Northampton. Speeding (Crowland). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Stefan David (29), of Hainey Farm, Barway, Soham. No insurance (Gosberton Risegate). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT.

Tudorel Ene (23), of Willoughby Road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kathleen Gaskin (56), of Daneshill Road, Lound, Notts. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

October 11

Keith Andrew (34), of King Street, Kirton. Stole meat worth £45 from Co-op (Boston). £75 fine, £30 compensation, £85 costs. No separate penalty for theft of cheese worth £27.50 belonging to Co-op (Kirton).

Keith Andrew (34), of King Street, Kirton. Stole meat worth approximately £20 from Co-op (Kirton). No separate penalty, £20 compensation.

Karolis Janonis (19), of Arthur Street, Lincoln. Stole razor blades worth £224.50 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Bourne). 2 years conditional discharge. Stole computer games and razors worth £180.47 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). 2 years conditional discharge, £180.47 compensation, £85 costs.

Tomasz Kurek (36), of Chadburn, Peterborough. Assault (Deeping St James). 12 months conditional discharge. Assault (Deeping St James). 12 months conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Jake Stapleton (20), of Gauntlet Road, Bicker. Drug driving (Spalding). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lee Walsh (43), of St Nicholas Way, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £330 fine, £33 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Daniel Pryce (40), of Parklands Drive, Harlaxton. Drug driving (Spalding). £160 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than accordance with a licence.

October 12

Neil Amess (33), of Gaunt Close, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tomas Bagdonavicius (36), of Tenbury Close, Manor Park, London. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Daniel Bragg (41), of Welbourne, Werrington. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Amanda Cook (49), of St Gilberts Road, Bourne. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Michael Hardy (48), of Tattershall Road, Boston. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gemma Locke (32), of Church Street, Whittlesey. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ricky McKay (22), of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ionel Paunescu (31), of Laburnum Grove, Spalding. Speeding (Sutterton). £106 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michael Simpson (49), of Chillingworth Road, Islington. Speeding (Crowland). £110 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Robert Szmyd (44), of Clarke Way, Skegness. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Lapping (48), of Rudham Road, Helhoughton, Fakenham. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Joseph Stirk (29), of Broadlands Avenue, Bourne. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Aldis Upite (54), of Swineshead Road, Wyberton. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £86 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Danielle Wiskin 934), of Ivy Road, Canning Town, London. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mahmod Zanjani (37), of Commercial Road, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

October 13

Aleksandrs Potapovs (20), of Westlode Street, Spalding. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). Committed to detention for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months with 150 hours unpaid work, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention and no insurance.

October 16

Piers Foster (29), of Risegate Road, Gosberton Risegate. Failed to stop after an accident (Pinchbeck). £550 fine, £55 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for failing to report an accident.

Paul Lee (55), of Garth Close, Catterick Village, North Yorkshire. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £153 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.