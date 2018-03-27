UPDATE WEDNESDAY 11.55AM Man charged with shoplifting and driving matters gets conditional bail

A 32-year-old man charged with stealing booze from a Bourne supermarket has been told to stay away from all shops until his next court date.

Matthew Dye, formerly of West Parade, Spalding, appeared before Lincoln magistrates yesterday (Tuesday) accused of

stealing five bottles of whisky, worth £150, from Sainsbury’s in Bourne on Sunday.

Dye is also charged with driving a Honada Civic car along Queen’s Road, Spalding, whilst disqualified and failing to stop for a police officer, also on Sunday.

Magistrates remanded on Dye on conditional bail until the next hearing in Lincoln on May 16, ordering him not to enter any retailers, except Co-op in Holbeach and Lloyds Pharmacy in Spalding.

