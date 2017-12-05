UPDATE TUESDAY 10AM: Post-mortem due on man’s body recovered from river in Spalding

A post-mortem examination on the body of a man recovered from the River Welland in Spalding is due to take place today.

South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office confirmed that formal identification of the man, whose body was found last Wednesday, is also likely to be done by his family.

An inquest is then due to be opened on Thursday after a specialist police diving team recovered the man’s body from the river last Wednesday.

At the time, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the man’s death was being treated as “unexplained”.