Town police keep eye on shoplifting

Police are to continue tackling shoplifting and disorder in Spalding after increased patrols over the Christmas and New Year period.

Two Spalding retailers reported a “quiet Christmas” as police carried out Operation Vivid in the town.

Sean Convelly, assistant manager of Sainsbury’s, Holland Market, said: “We had two shoplifting attempts of under £1,000, but no major incidents at a time when we normally get bulk shoplifting.

“It was a very quiet Christmas, both in terms of theft activity and from a shop security point of view.”

Linda Helm, manager of Beales, said: “We didn’t really notice any additional shoplifting this year and it’s been much the same as in previous years.”

One person charged under Operation Vivid was Paul Mark Anthony Charrington (47), of no fixed address, who was given a nine-month community order (with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement) and fined a total of £270.

Charrington, who appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on December 14, admitted stealing goods worth £28.50 from Boots in Hall Place, Spalding, on December 13, and nearly £650 worth of items from Savers, also in Hall Place, on December 2.

He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to staff at Dominos Pizza in Winsover Road, Spalding, on December 2.

Sergeant Nick Waters, South Holland community beat sergeant, said: “High visibility patrols in relation to Operation Vivid continue across South Holland, targeting shop thefts and anti-social behaviour.

“People can expect to see police on patrols across retail outlets and other locations.”