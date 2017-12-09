Sudden increase in break-ins concerns police

Police are warning South Holland residents to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries in the area.

Seven homes were broken into over 24 hours on Friday (December 8) A vehicle described as ‘long, dark and grey’ was seen to leave the scene of one of these incidents.

The burglaries occurred in Pinchbeck, Surfleet, Moulton, Holbeach and Sutton St James. It is believed that the offences in Pinchbeck, Surfleet and Moulton may be linked.

This is a significant spike in burglaries and unusual for this area. Police are investigating these crimes and are asking for residents to report any suspicious activity.

Residents are encouraged to consider leaving lights on to indicate someone is home.