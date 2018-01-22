Night out ends up in arrest for club-goer

A Spalding man who said he was trying to reason with police officers after nearly being hit by their van, has been fined by magistrates.

Liam Parker (22), of Hall Place, had been for a night out at Loaded nightclub with some friends and was leaving in the early hours of the morning.

The prosecution said Parker had walked into the path of the police van, so they had to move around him.

Parker banged on the side of the van and officers got out to speak to him.

They tried to move him on, but said he was aggressive and officers took him to ground before handcuffing him.

However, Parker said that while had admitted the offence, he disputed the police’s version of events leading up to his arrest, believing that the police van had been driven dangrously and he wanted to get that point across to the police.

Confronted by three officers, Parker said he wasn’t aggressive, but wanted to make his point, which seemed to go over the heads of the officers.

Parker was fined £153 for obstructing a police officer and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.