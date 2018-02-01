New police recruits take up their South Holland beats

Three new faces are on the streets of South Holland as the latest additions to Lincolnshire Police.

Nikki Timms (43), of Market Deeping, Ken Stephenson (55), of Moulton Chapel, and Tim Nicholls (23), of Spalding, have all joined the county force’s ranks to be PCSOs (Police Community Support Officers) in the area.

I’ve wanted to be involved in policing for most of my life so when the job came up, I thought it would be a good way of getting my feet through the door and make a difference in my community PCSO Tim Nicholls, of Spalding

All three have been mentored by more experienced PCSOs after nine weeks of training, including first aid, personal safety, criminal law, community awareness and the use of body-worn video cameras.

Tim said: “I’ve wanted to be involved in policing for most of my life so when the job came up, I thought it would be a good way of getting my feet through the door and make a difference in my community.

“In the future, I’d like to become a police officer but I want to have the experience of showing my face around the community first so people can trust me.”

Nikki said: “I’d worked in a primary school previously for four years when I had quite a lot to do with the community.

“When I saw the PCSO jobs advertised, I liked the idea of working more in the community and there are very transferable skills from my work at the school into the job I have now.

“These include listening to people and finding out from them what they want.”

Ken, an ex-PCSO with Thames Valley Police which serves Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, said: “In the past, I’d been a gas engineer, BT engineer, worked for the Prison Service and been a PCSO for four years in the Thames Valley area.

“When some friends moved up to Lincolnshire, I decided to do so as well because I liked the rural aspect of the county.

“I now want to bring the experiences of what I’ve done before to my new job.”

Inspector Gareth Boxall, South Holland neighbourhood policing inspector, said: “It’s really exciting and good to have three PCSOs from such wide backgrounds and who are all keen to serve our local community as well.”

Spalding PCSO helps lead new recruitment drive by Lincolnshire Police

Police recruitment drive for Latvian, Polish or Lithuanian speakers

Support for police Eastern European recruitment drive