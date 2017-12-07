Have you seen missing Kyle?

A teenager with links to Spalding has been missing since December 1.

Kye Bowry (16), also known as Kye Abelda, was last seen in Lincoln.

He is described as a black, 6ft, very skinny and may be wearing a North Face puffa jacket, grey puma joggers and black Nike trainers.

Kye has links to Lincoln, Spalding, Doncaster, Sheffield and London.

The police would like Kye to contact us and let us know where he is. They ask that anyone who knows where he may be or can help find him gets in touch.

Get in contact via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 234 1 December; through the independent charity missing people or you call or text 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk