Free parking at Spalding site after ticket machine stolen

A Spalding car park is free for drivers after thieves stole its ticket machine on the first weekend of the new year.

Stunned shoppers turned up at Vine Street car park on Saturday, January 6, only to find that the ticket machine there had been stolen during the early hours.

Vine Street car park was made secure and customers were notified that parking would be free of charge until further notice A South Holland District Council spokesman

It was later reported to police just after 6.45am, although it is not known how much cash was in the machine.

South Holland District Council is in the process of finding a replacement but until it is installed, car park charges at Vine Street car park have been suspended.

A spokesman for the district council, which runs the car park, said: “Our officers were alerted to the incident on the morning of January 6 when the car parking machine in Vine Street car park had been stolen.

“The site was made secure and customers were notified that parking in Vine Street would be free of charge until further notice.

“We are currently organising a replacement machine but, in the meantime, all other car parking charges and parking enforcement guidelines are in place for all other sites in Spalding.”

Anyone with information should call Spalding Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 58 of Saturday January 6.

