Doorstep con artists have stolen a Sutton St James pensioner’s Christmas money.

The distraction burglary happened in Jarvis Gate, earlier today (Friday December 8) between 10am and 1pm.

The elderly victim was distracted by one offender, whilst the other gained access to his home and stole a wallet containing the victim’s Christmas spending money.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or saw a large white van in the area around that time, contact the police on 101.