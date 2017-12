Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses to a theft from a yellow Ford Transit van overnight on Tuesday (December 12).

Various tools, taken including a Bosch concrete breaker, were in the van.

The van was taken from Halfleet between 6.30pm on Tuesday and 8am the following day.

If anyone has seen the van or has any information - or to report suspicious activity in the area -contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 48 13/12/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.