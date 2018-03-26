Designer sunglasses stolen from Spalding opticians

Have your say

Thieves have stolen what police described as “several pairs” of designed sunglasses from an optician in Spalding town centre.

The theft happened at Boots Opticians in Bridge Street overnight between Saturday, March 17, and Sunday, March 18, when a number of Jaeger and Rayban sunglasses were stolen.

A Boots Opticians spokesman said: “We invest significantly in crime prevention and actively work with the police and local authorities to report these types of offences.

“We are committed to continually improving security measures for the protection of our customers, colleagues and property because we take any theft extremely seriously, with a zero-tolerance approach to it at our stores.”

Anyone with any information about this crime, including where the stolen sunglasses might be, should call 101 and quote incident 49 of March 19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.