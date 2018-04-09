Countywide ban for trespassers found in Gedney

Three men and a youth have been fined a total of £2,530 in connection with a hare coursing case in Gedney.

All four, from Surrey, admitted trespassing in the pursuit of game in the village on December 13, 2017, during a hearing before Boston magistrates on Tuesday.

Aaron Smith (24) of New Causeway, Reigate, received total fines and costs of £1,015 and a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from going on private land in Lincolnshire with a greyhound, lurcher or any other breed of dog linked to hare coursing.

Smith is also not allowed on private land with any other dog breed without the landowner’s written permission, or to “be in the company of other persons” with any of these types of dogs and he must have his own dogs microchipped.

Alfred Chambers (39) of Molesey Close, Hersham, Walton-on-Thames, received total fines and costs of £685, while Leonard Doe (36) of Bishops Grove, Hampton, Richmond upon Thames, received total fines and costs of £470 and an order for his car to be seized.

A 17-year-old was handed total fines and costs of £360. but a request to seize three dogs used by the men was turned down.

Superintendent Mark Housley, force lead on rural crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is Lincolnshire’s third Criminal Behaviour Order for hare coursing and, coupled with the heavy fines imposed on these four defendants. gives a clear message that hare coursers are not welcome in Lincolnshire.”

