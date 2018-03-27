BREAKING NEWS TUESDAY 4.05PM Serial shoplifter in court again after arrest in Bourne

Have your say

A convicted shoplifter released just five weeks into a 26-week jail term has appeared in court charged with stealing from a supermarket in Bourne.

Matthew Dye (32), formerly of West Parade, Spalding, appeared before Lincoln magistrates today accused of stealing five bottles of whiskey worth £150 from Sainsbury’s in Exeter Street on Sunday.

Dye also faces charges of driving a Honda Civic car, whilst disqualified, along Queen’s Road, Spalding, and failing to stop when asked to by a police officer, both offences having also taken place on Sunday.

News of the outcome to Dye’s hearing as soon as we get it...