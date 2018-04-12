Bike safety message for shoppers and sporty people in Spalding

Bicycle owners in Spalding had a welcome reminder to “be safe and be seen” from police during in the community after Easter.

Shoppers at Sainsbury’s in Holland Market and sporty types using Castle Sports Complex were able to spend time with police officer and PCSOs on a cycle security day in Spalding.

We asked people how they could prevent their bikes being stolen and, generally, the response was positive PC Karl Cinavas, community beat manager for Spalding Town, Lincolnshire Police

PC Karl Cinavas, community beat manager for Spalding Town, said: “We looked at some statistics collated by the police and saw a slight increase in cycle thefts in Spalding.

“So we thought of spreading the word to people on how to look after their bikes.

“During the day, we gave out about 70 cycle security pack and sold a couple of good-quality cycle lights as well.

“We also went on a walk around town, checking for vulnerable cycles and handing out security packs, when we found that ten per cent of the bikes we came across were unlocked.

“Overall, we had a decent day and, hopefully, managed to raise awareness of cycle security so we will be looking to run some positive initiatives on a regular basis throughout the summer.”

Pictured at Sainsbury’s are Sarah and Bethan Jones with PCSO Jade Wallis and store manager Dave Bassett. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG060418-105TW.

