Cowbit Athletic boss organises all-star charity match for Save the Children

The manager of a Cowbit-based football team is putting his side out against a celebrity line-up to raise money for the charity Save the Children.

Jamie Wadlow (29), of Fosdyke, is organising a match between his Spalding Sunday League side Cowbit Athletic and a team of ex-professional footballers, reality TV stars, actors and musicians to be played at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium on May 19 at 6pm.

Among the stars lining up against Cowbit Athletic will be former Leicester City, Aston Villa, Boston United and Holbeach United striker Julian Joachim, light-heavyweight boxer Callum Johnson and Harry Potter film star Josh Bennett.

Jamie said: “I’ve always been involved in charity work and, for the last three to five years, I’ve been helping Save the Children.

“Because of my involvement in football, having managed Cowbit Athletic for two or three seasons, I wanted to use the sport as a way of giving something back to the charity.

“So I contacted Peterborough United to see if I could hold the game there and then used social media to get hold of any celebrities who wanted to be involved in the match.

Jamie Wadlow, of Fosdyke, organiser of a charity football match between Cowbit Athletic and 'The Stars' for Save the Children. Photo supplied.

“Our target is to raise at least £5,000, based on the number of people allowed inside the ABAX Stadium.”

North Lincolnshire-born model Grace Teal has been invited by Jamie to open the event, introduce the teams, present the trophies and announce the total amount raised on the day.

A host of reality TV celebrities have also been recruited by Jamie to play against his Cowbit Athletic team at Peterborough United on Saturday, May 19.

Among them are Love Island 2017 contestants, Sam Gowland and Simon Searles, Big Brother 2017 “housemates” Tom Barber and Sam Challoner, as well as First Dates TV star and model Danny Bennett.

Also in The Stars line up are actors Jay Connor, Gavin Lee Lewis and David Kennedy who plays Dirk Savage in Hollyoaks.

Jamie said: “I’ve organised this match on my own because I want to support Save the Children.”

To buy tickets priced £10 for adults and £5 for children, visit www.Buytickets.at/cowbitathleticfc/130127

