COURT REGISTER: Who’s been up before the bench...

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

February 6

Vilius Celiesius (22), of Winsover Road, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). Community order with 40 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 23 months. No separate penalty for failing to stop for a police officer.

February 7

Martin Connolly (30), of Roman Close, Whittlesey. Drug driving (Bourne). £175 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stephen Cooper (56), of Royce Road, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £550 fine, £55 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Mercia Jessop-Dring (27), of Stockwell Gate West, Whaplode. Drink driving (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 fine, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Christopher Peace (39), of St Catherines Court, Holbeach. Drunk and disorderly (Holbeach). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Joshua Stevens (24), of One Way Street, Sutterton. Drug driving (Surfleet). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Robert Burns (29), of Kestrel Drive, Bourne. Drink driving (Bourne). 8 weeks prison sentence suspended for 24 months with 100 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months. Driving while disqualified. 8 weeks prison sentence concurrent, suspended for 24 months with 100 hours unpaid work. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Anna Golenkevica (36), of London Road, Kirton. Drink driving (Boston).

6 weeks prison sentence suspended for 24 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 58 months.

Driving while disqualified. 6 weeks prison sentence concurrent, suspended for 24 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Valdemaras Laurinavicius (35), of St Johns Road, Spalding. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). 4 months prison sentence suspended for 18 months with 100 hours unpaid work, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Thomas Manning (22), of Southwell road, Wisbech. Assault (Sutton Bridge). Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £50 compensation, £300 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

February 5

Nicholas Birdseye (50), of Station Road, Long Sutton. Speeding (Crowland). £234 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sharon Brooks (48), of Dozens Bank, West Pinchbeck. Speeding (Crowland). £135 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Darius Ambraska (32), of Stonegate, Spalding. Stole pair of shoes worth £49 belonging to Clarks (Spalding). £160 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for theft of a hooded top worth £32.99 belonging to Gap (Spalding). Stole razor blades worth £74.35 belonging to Co-operative (Peterborough). £160 fine.

Christopher Churchill (49), of Patterdale Drive, Gunthorpe, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £203 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

February 6

Paul Robbins (58), of West Street, Boston. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Kiene Blake (24), of Cekhira Avenue, Moulton Chapel. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Daniel Grundy (28), of Lares Avenue, Stanground South, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £246 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Narinderjit Hair (39), of Great South West Road, Hounslow. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Osman Hassam (45), of High Street, Bicker. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lloyd Hawken (47), of Main Road, New Bolingbroke. Speeding (Crowland). £134 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Emil Nicolae (24), of Chapel Street, Holbeach. No insurance (Holbeach). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine.

Kamil Pitkiewecz (25), of Craven Road, Rugby. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

February 7

Andrew Searle (47), of Porthouse Drive, Pinchbeck. Driving while disqualified. 12 weeks prison sentence, £115 v/s, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for no insurance. Possession of amphetamine (Spalding). 14 days prison sentence concurrent. Drugs destroyed. Possession of cannabis (Boston). 14 days prison sentence concurrent. Drugs destroyed. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Assaulting a police officer (Boston). £100 compensation. Driving while disqualified (Pinchbeck). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent.

Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Theft of a fuel card belonging to HS Logistics (Swineshead), value unknown. 14 days prison sentence concurrent. No separate penalty for failing to stop for a police officer and no insurance.

February 8

Carly Allen (27), of Edinburgh Crescent, Bourne. Drunk and disorderly (Bourne). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £40 costs.

Lee Barron (50), of Church Hill, Little Waltham, Chelmsford. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.