COURT REGISTER: Who’s been before the bench...

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

February 27

Jean Rush (87), of Ambleside Drive, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 9pts.

Romas Lileikis (53), of Rowan Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, 3pts. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Ricky McKay (22), of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit 4.5.17). £183 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit 25.4.17). £100 fine.

Andrzej Sawczak (35), of Broome Way, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln 30.3.17). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln 10.4.17). £660 fine, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Trevor Winestein (57), of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £415 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ion Dumitrache (54), of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

March 7

Darren Amos (43), of Esendyke, Bretton. Drink driving (Crowland). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Shaun Bradbury (28), of Princess Road, Kirton. Driving while disqualified (Wyberton). £325 fine, £32 v/s, 385 costs, disqualified from driving for 10 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Deborah Doy (36), of Princes Street, Sutton Bridge. Produced cannabis (Sutton Bridge). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs, cannabis plants destroyed.

Ireneusz Duda (50), of Wesley Road, Whaplode. Drink driving (Whaplode) and driving while disqualified. 16 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, alcohol abstinence requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 52 months. No separate penalty for no MOT and no insurance.

Raimondas Raudonis (28), of Edward Road, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £320 fine, £32 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Simas Adakauskas (27), of Jubilee Close, Spalding. Criminal damage to window to value of £169 belonging to St John Baptist Primary School (Spalding). 6 months conditional discharge, £169 compensation, £85 costs.

William Smith (28), of Middlegate Road, West, Frampton. Had in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife (Boston). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs.

Jordan Ford (25), of Clayhouse Yard, Downham Market. No insurance (Holbeach St Johns). £600 fine, £60 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

March 12

Tricia Pite, of Hallgate, Weston. Failed to comply with regulation 6 (3) made in respect of house in multiple occupation, failed to ensure fixed electrical installation inspected and tested at intervals not exceeding fives years (Spalding). £1760 fine, £170 v/s, £2000 costs.

March 13

Dimitry Danilenko (20), of Julias Mead, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £242 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 7pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Genadij Moroz (32), of Fitzroy Street, Leicester. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £101 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Robert Carlile (47), of Bedehouse Bank, Bourne. No insurance (Market Deeping). £160 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

David Charles (61), of Richmond Drive, Skegness. Speeding (Crowland). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

Trevor Gray (45), of Pipwell Gate, Saracen’s Head. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Yvonne McGee (60), of Church Lane, Donington. Speeding (Leadenham by pass). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Joshua Peggs (27), of Oxfield Drive, Gorefield. Speeding (Crowland). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 14

Rimantas Griskevicius (57), of Burney Road, King’s Lynn. Drink driving (Long Sutton). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Normunds Ozols (26), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Failed to provide a specimen of breath (Grantham). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 2 years, curfew requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years. Driving while disqualified. 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 2 years. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Jackie Moore (27), of Westlode Street, Spalding. Assault (Holbeach). 10 weeks prison sentence suspended for 1 year. £100 compensation, £115 v/s, £125 costs.

Dawn Patrick (51), of Sowood Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield. Committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation (Holbeach Drove). 1 year conditional discharge, £800 compensation, £20 v/s, £400 costs.

Heather Wilcox (39), of Playhouse Yard, Sleaford. Drove while disqualified (Swineshead Bridge). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

February 27

Shane Houghton (24), of Delgate Avenue, Weston. Driving without a seat belt (Spalding). £60 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Ginel-Marius Ionita (23), of Cekhira Avenue, Moulton Chapel. No insurance (Holbeach). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 7pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Stephen Pickles (27), of Boleyn Avenue, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Piotr Olijnyk (28), of Kingsway, Boston. No insurance (Kirton. £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.