COURT REGISTER: Who’s been before the bench?

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

December 6

Valdemaras Laurinavicius (35), of St Johns Road, Spalding. Drink driving (Pinchbeck). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Narius Trepkevicius (38), of Westside, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £433 fine, £43 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Dylan Ballard (21), of Elizabeth Crescent, West Pinchbeck. Drink driving (Spalding). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months. No insurance. £350 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Phillip Boswell (29), of Stone Lane, Sutterton. Criminal damage (Boston). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £25 compensation. Criminal damage (Boston). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work. Criminal damage (Boston), 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £150 compensation. Criminal damage (Boston), 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £15 compensation. Criminal damage (Boston), 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £40 compensation. Criminal damage (Swineshead), 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £37.50 compensation. Criminal damage (Wrangle), 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £25 compensation. Criminal damage (Swineshead), 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £65 compensation.

Elliott Tumber (21), of Starlode Drove, West Pinchbeck. Driving while disqualified (Gosberton). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months. No insurance. £280 fine. No separate penalty for failing to provide a specimen of blood for testing (Boston). Disqualified from driving for 19 months. No separate penalty for obstructing a police officer.

Atis Bacuks (38), of Cortez Close, Spalding. Failed to provide a specimen of breath (Boston). Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years.

Louise Clarkson (32), of Oxford Gardens, Holbeach. Drink driving (Gedney). £160 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years.

Tommy Mitchell (25), of Marsh Road, Gedney Hill. Two counts of assault (Long Sutton). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Terrence Newton (55), Arnhem Way, Donington. In charge of a vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drink (Donington). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 10pts.

Ernestas Mackevicius (30), of Stennett Avenue, Spalding. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). 15 weeks prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, 130 hours unpaid work, £115 v/s, £85 costs. No insurance. £300 fine. Drink driving. 15 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 4 years.

Amanda Scales (34), of St John’s Road, Spalding. Stole a pedal cycle and mobile phone worth £270 (Weston Hills). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £270 compensation.

Amanda Scales (34), of St John’s Road, Spalding. Stole perfume worth £78 belonging to Hills Department Store (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £78 compensation.

Aron Duff (33), of Queens Road, Spalding. Possession of cannabis (Spalding). 9 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s. Possession of amphetamine. 9 months conditional discharge. Drugs destroyed.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

December 7

Marie Chessum (29), of Fen Road, Pointon. Driving driving (Aslackby). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Rimvydas Babaravickas (26), of St Pauls Road, Northampton. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Dragos Bradea (20), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mathew Brennan (37), of Hayes Road, Sully, Penarth. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sophie Coleman (23), of Deaconscroft, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Viktors Daleckis (45), of Spalding Road, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Aissato Djalo (43), of Paynels, Orton Goldhay. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Arturas Filipavicius (19), of Rochester Avenue, Feltham, Hounslow. Speeding (Crowland). £208 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Mariusz Gajek (43), of Greenrigg Gardens, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £113 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mirza Jaral (35), of Grange Road, West Town, Peterborough. No insurance (Market Deeping). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Sorin Lungu (23), of Coventry Street, Coventry. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Boston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Muhammad Murad (38), of Fernhall Drive, Ilford, Essex. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Darren Wright (41), of Brooker Avenue, Gunthorpe. Speeding (Sutterton). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Sedge (37), of Manorfield Close, Northampton. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mariusz Smykla (30), of Fairfields, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.