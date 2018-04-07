COURT REGISTER: Who has been before the bench?

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

February 19

Andrew Cowper-Johnson (38), of Bramley Lane, Boston. Assault (Spalding). £395 fine, £50 compensation, £39 v/s, £300 costs.

Jonathan Wiggins (26), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach. Knowing a vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent and allowed himself to be carried in the vehicle, when an accident occurred causing damage (Spalding). £625 fine, £40 compensation, £25 compensation, £300 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Karolis Ragelis (23), of Rightwell East, Bretton. No insurance (Kirton). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

February 20

Alyson Lauar (35), of The Square, Kirton. Speeding (Crowland). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

February 21

James Caraccio (47), of Roman Bank, Spalding. Stole a bottle of wine worth £6.99 belonging to Aldi (Spalding). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

February 15

Stephen Mellusco (64), of Lynmouth Close, North Hykeham. Drink driving (Bourne). Community order with 120 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £50 costs, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Dalia Danileviciene (45), of Little London, Spalding. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Spalding). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Denis Diesel (33), of Cobden Street, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Paul Johnson (41), of Intake Road, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Marius Karvelis (28), of Cherry Holt Lane, Pinchbeck. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Sylwester Michalski (40), of Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough. Speeding (Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Mohammed Mohamed (27), of Goldsmith Avenue, London. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ian Murray (35), of Sandpiper Drive, Stanground. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Victors Nikulins (24), of Patriot Close, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nadine Salisbury (40), of Houblon Drive, Galleywood, Chelmsford. Speeding (Cowbit). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Vladislavs Sivickis (36), of Double Street, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jade Trevey (25), of Sharman Way, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Florin Vaduva (27), of Sea Lane, Wrangle. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

February 19

Ashley Buckthorp (55), of North Sea Lane, Cleethorpes. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Barry Mansell (32), of Cowper Road, Headlands, Daventry. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £233 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Brenda Moran (45), of Mitchells Quay, Failsworth, Oldham. Failed to report an accident (Spalding). £1333 fine, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention. Failed to give driver ID. £1000 fine, 6pts.

John Powles (58), of Manby Road, Immingham. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

February 20

Adam Hughes (24), of Fleet Road, Fleet. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln 18.4.17). £660 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 2 years. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln 17.4.17). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Delia Shore (57), of School Road, West Walton. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Matthew Webb (57), of O’Donnell Court, Brunswick Centre, London. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

John Scarth (44), of Austerby, Bourne. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Erikas Balcius (23), of Mayflower Road, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gary Cramphorn (59), of Begdale Road, Elm. Speeding (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Charlotte Dale (23), of Dennison Street, York. Speeding (Swineshead). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lyndsey Sedgwick (28), of Bridgewater Lane, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Spalding). £90 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mazvydas Sabaliauskas (34), of Victoria Street, Fletton. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Olegs Solomons (38), of South End, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Aileen Taylor (46), of Campains Lane, Deeping St Nicholas. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jack Thompson (25), of Church Street, Moulton. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Wieslaw Troiniak (33), of Marlborough Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Anna Vasileva (43), of Livingstone Drive, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

February 21

John Privett (58), of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis. Assault (Spalding). 16 weeks prison sentence suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

David Mittell (34), of Northop Hall, Mold. Speeding (Whaplode). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.