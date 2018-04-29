COURT REGISTER

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

February 28

Liam Stark (24), of Causeway, Wyberton. Resisted a police officer (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

March 1

Deborah Doy (36), of Princes Street, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Joanne Griffiths (47), of Hunters Lane, Tattershall. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Humphreys (43), of Canterbury Road, Whitstable. Speeding (Whaplode). £230 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 2

Nicu Saraev (38), of Holland Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

John Snell (50), of Lavender Crescent, Bluebell, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Oliver Terrington (33), of Rainton Court, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £266 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Krzysztof Wisniewski (30), of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

March 3

Michael Patton (28), of NFA. With intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Kirton). 8 weeks prison sentence, restraining order, £115 v/s. Failed to surrender to custody. 3 weeks prison sentence consecutive to previous offence. No separate penalty for disorderly behaviour while drunk.

March 5

Lewis Fisher (18), of Northfields, Bourne. Failed to stop after an accident (Bourne). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 9 months. No separate penalty for failing to report an accident, driving without due care and attention and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Jacqueline McCarthy (62), of Cowen Street, Ball Green, Stoke on Trent. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Karlis Tase (61), of Beech Avenue, Nottingham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £45 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

March 6

Leroy Forde (54), of Ancaster Road, Bourne. No insurance (Bourne). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Adam Griffin (30), of Main Road, Tydd Gote. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6 pts.

Gabriel Kardos (44), of Brewerne, Orton Malborne, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Claire Wilkinson (55), of Headland Way, Haconby. Driving without due care and attention (Bourne). £81 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Randson Chotatong (41), of Lansdowne Court, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mindaugas Dambrauskas (32), of Mill Gate, Newark on Trent. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Matthew Eastaugh (30), of Manor Road, Bungay, Suffolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Catherine Gibson (34), of Garden Terrace, Newstead, Nottingham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

Daniel Ivers (31), of Gallards Hill, Leicester. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine.

Michael Jordan (29), of Pershore Close, Wellingborough. Speeding (Crowland). £216 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gytis Palubinskas (20), of Park Close, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Andrew Pearsall (47), of Bluebell Close, Corby. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £288 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Simon Umney (45), of Tolkien Close, Bedford. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £93 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marian-Radu Tincu (28), of Cross Street, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

March 8

Zilvinas Burbaitis (33), of Montagu Road, Edmonton, London. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Jorden Dwaite (22), of James Street, Irchester, Wellingborough. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

James Forsyth (28), of Wells Court, Stanground. Speeding (Pinchbeck). £108 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Aurgl Gheorghita (23), of St Vincent Road, Wheatley, Doncaster. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Dragos Lautaru (25), of Commercial Road, Spalding. Used a vehicle, the number of passengers carried by it, namely 6, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person (Spalding). £86 fine. No insurance. £260 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jokubas Matulevicius (56), of Chassum Grove, Bradford. Speeding (Swineshead). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Adrian Piekorz (22), of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Martinho Rolodreis (43), of London Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Darren Rowley (41), of The Causeway, Thurlby. Speeding (Barrowby Thorns). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Humayun Usman (25), of Alexandra Road, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Domantas Vaina (20), of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. No insurance (Skegness). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.