COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

February 21

Marin Diaconita (26) of Boston Road South, Holbeach. Drink driving (Cowbit). £230 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Sam Godfrey (19), of London Road, Long Sutton. Drink driving (Long Sutton). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Tomas Eskis (26), of Argyle Street, Boston. Drink driving (Kirton). Community order with 150 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months. No separate penalty for no insurance and for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

February 22

Jacob Hart (22), of Oxford Gardens, Holbeach. In charge of a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol (Lincoln). £235 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 10pts.

John Elsam (68), of Churchfleet Lane, Gosberton. Dishonestly made a statement affecting housing and council tax benefit. 26 weeks prison sentence suspended for 2 years, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

John Devine (31), of Cowsley Road, Derby. Hunted a wild mammal with a dog and that hunting was not of a class exempted by the Hunting Act 2004 (Long Sutton). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, dog to be returned to defendant.

Adam Conka (28), of Thornton Lane, Bradford. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Patrick Gill (61), of Whitwell Close, Ilkeston. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Hubbard (66), of Geoffrey road, Norwich. Speeding (Little Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Brian Jessop (63), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach. Driving without due care and attention (Holbeach). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Barbara Jones (51), of Broadway, Blackpool. Speeding (Little Sutton). £307 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Kay (43), of Lower Meadow Lane, Sutton in Ashfield. Speeding (Whaplode). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Attila Kerestely (27), of Pendle Street, Skipton. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £93 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Katie Kitchen (23), of Station Street, Donington. No insurance (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Kai Law (25), of The Birches, South Wootton. Speeding (Whaplode). £416 fine, £41 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Andreea-Delia Mihai (27), of Exeter Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £104 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

William Pearson (62), of Main Road, Sibsey. Speeding (Crowland). £67 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Malgorzata Andrejuk (50), of Exeter Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Christopher Hollyoake (41), of Rosegar Avenue, Sutterton. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Andrejs Sokolovs (32), of Green Lane, Holbeach. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. Driving otherwise than accordance with a licence. £220 fine.

Elliot Stevenson (31), of The Green, Kirkby Underwood. Speeding (Welby). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Benjamin Yould (29), of Mountbatten Avenue, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

February 23

Christopher Collins (24), of Wood View, Bourne. Three counts of drug driving (Bourne). Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Christopher Collins (24), of Wood View, Bourne. Harassment and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent (Bourne). Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s, £85 costs. No insurance. £280 fine.

Sean Cavozzi (22), of West Street Gardens, Stamford. Drink driving (Bourne). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £600 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years. No separate penalty for failing to stop for a police officer.

Anna McQuillan (39), of Laceby Road, Grimsby. Speeding (Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adrian Musa (30), of Maltmas Drove, Friday Bridge. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ionut Nicolau 926), of Clarence Gardens, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Stephen Parker (54), of Henson Close, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sandra Poskaityte (26), of Coronation Close, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £126 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

William Rodda (27), of Calderdale Drive, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Cristinel Romanescu (27), of Kimble Drive, Bedford. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adrian Siddle (51), of High Street, Thornham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lukasz Skrok (32), of St Johns Road, Spalding. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Spalding). £66 fine. No insurance. £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Michael Varney (55), of Welbeck Way, Louth. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Zana Vasilyeva (56), of Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Gaywood. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £73 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Luke Yong-Bennett (28), of Workhouse Lane, Algarkirk. Speeding (Sutterton). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

February 24

Lukas Staniulis (24), of Cherry Tree Grove, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Restraining order, £250 fine, £100 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

