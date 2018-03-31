COURT REGISTER

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

February 14

Arran Chambers (27), of Clough Road, Holbeach Clough. Drug driving (Surfleet). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stasys Mazonavivius (30), of Cook Drive, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £290 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

David Rose (57), of Austendyke Road, Weston Hills. Drink driving (Bourne). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lewis Judd (20), of Newgate Road, Spalding. Owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury to a person (Tattershall). £80 fine, £85 costs, £85 compensation. Owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury to a person (Coningsby). £120 fine, £974.40 compensation.

Rytis Andrijauskas (42), of Bourne Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, restraining order, £100 compensation, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

February 16

Ian Kendall (62), of Commercial Road, Spalding. Failed to give a specimen of breath (Boston). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £200 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

February 8

Rodney Bradshaw (53), of Summerson Close, Donington. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

David Camplin (40), of Clare Street, Chatteris. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Caroline Clarke (35), of Mountbatten Avenue, Pinchbeck. Failed to comply with the indication given by solid white line markings (Scampton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Costinel Cosma (23), of Albert Street, Holbeach. No insurance (Holbeach). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Carolyn Dyer (47), of Bourne Road, Folkingham. No insurance (Grantham). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs 6pts.

Tudorel Ene (23), of Willoughby Road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £41 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Duran Guscott (30), of Conway Avenue, Great Wakering, Southend-on-Sea. Speeding (Sutterton). £183 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ronnie Hall (45), of Alexandra Road, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gary Lambert (40), of Alexandra Road, Walthamstow. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Porter (51), of High Street, Gosberton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Russell Potter (29), of Baker Crescent, Irchester, Wellingborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. £99 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Vasile Sandu (23), of Cekhira Avenue, Moulton Chapel. No insurance (Spalding). £260 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Vasile Sava (36), of Manor Avenue, Fletton. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Harmston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lukas Sitkauskas (19), of Tollgate, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tadas Stravinskis, of Knox Road, Wellingborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Dawid Wilk (26), of Church End, Frampton. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

February 13

James Bates (44), of Little Dowgate, Leverington. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ethan Campbell-Whitehead (25), of Spilsby Road, Eastville. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sharon Churchill (54), of Holway Road, Sheringham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stefan David (29), of Penny Hill, Holbeach. Defective tyre (Boston). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Daniel Featherstone (25), of Lenton Way, Frampton. Speeding (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Przemyslaw Gebka (35), of Bourne Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £93 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Christopher Godfrey (57), of Welby Drive, Gosberton. Speeding (Crowland). £322 fine, £32 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Kamil Drzyczkowski (34), of Clay Lake, Spalding. Defective windscreen (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Iain Lacey (49), of Linnet Close, Wellingborough. Speeding (Crowland). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Law (45), of Hocroft Road, Cricklewood, London. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Paul Mitroi (31), of Watermeadow Drive, Northampton. Speeding (Crowland). £110 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. James Scott (27), of Marsh Road, Kirton. Driving while using a hand held mobile phone (Boston). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 6pts.

Georgiana Spatariu (28), of Kingfisher Drive, Surfleet. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Alexandra Stevenson (26), of Costock Avenue, Nottingham. Speeding (Little Sutton). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Tomson (43), of Margery Park Road, Forestgate, London. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Chantel Tyson (29), of Botolph Green, Orton Longueville, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £77 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Vilcinskis Vadims (38), of Peck Avenue, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

February 14

James Groves (29), of Lime Grove, Holbeach. Breach of a restraining order (Holbeach). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Tracy Hercules (19), of Haycroft, Bourne. Possession of cannabis. 6 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.