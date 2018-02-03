COURT REGISTER

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

December 18

Alfreds Kozlovskis (54), of Carver Road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Daren Ledger (52), of Churchgate, Gedney. Speeding (Welby). £186 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Aaron O’Driscoll (28), of Church Drive, Orton Waterville. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Brian Wagstaffe (55), of Park Lane, Holbeach. Speeding (Whaplode). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sasipraphorn Phairueang (20), of Summerson Close, Donington. Driving without due care and attention (Whaplode St Catherine). £184 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

December 19

Darius Bereska (38), of Oakley Drive, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Restraining order, £325 fine, £100 compensation, £310 costs. Assault. Restraining order, £300 fine. No separate penalty for criminal damage.

December 20

Katie Croker (42), of Ash Court, Donington. Criminal damage (Gosberton Risegate). Community order with 120 hours unpaid work, alcohol treatment requirement, £1504 compensation.

Stasys Jonusass (52), of NFA. Assault (Spalding). £300 fine, £100 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Criminal damage. £50 compensation.

January 2

Mindaugas Vitunskas (32), of Langley Mews, Kirton. Failed to comply with a community order. £200 fine, order to continue.

Lee Elston (34), of Ryefield Lane, Holbeach Fen. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £120 fine, £30 v/s, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Konstantins Kalva (29), of Cyril Street, Northampton. No insurance (Gedney Dyke). £880 fine, £88 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

December 14

Audrius Kucinas (22), of Bedford Place, Spalding. Failed to stop after an accident (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. Failed to report an accident. £440 fine. No insurance. £440 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than accordance with a licence.

Matt Berrcloth (46), of Trinity Road, Ware, Herts. Speeding (Whaplode). £141 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Graham Bourne (57), of Beck Way, Thurlby. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Joseph Bratley (44), of Watergate, Quadring Eaudyke. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Brian Eastick (73), of Rawsons Lane, Fishtoft. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Vernon Gay (41), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £76 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Debra Godfrey (49), of Washway Road, Holbeach. Speeding (Crowland). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Deborah Hazell (44), of Franklin Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gedas Markevicius (25), of Ashby Gardens, Moulton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Adrian Paduraru (34), of Oxford Gardens, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Spencer Pearson (41), of The Maltings, Leighton Buzzard. Speeding (Sutterton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Jerzy Piaseczny (62), of Star Mews, Eastgate, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Alex Wise (37), of Meadow View, Cowbit. Speeding (Cowbit). £120 fine, £30 v/s, 6pts.

December 19

Karl Adcock (33), of Bedford Road, Cranfield. Speeding (Cowbit). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs 4pts.

Aden Baxter (20), of Hay Barn Road, Deeping St Nicholas. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £282 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Ionut Calioiu (23), of Chapel Street, Holbeach. No insurance (Moulton Seas End). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

James Cannom (19), of Engine Dyke, Gedney Dyke. Driving without due care and attention (Sutton Bridge). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 9pts. No insurance. £50 fine. No MOT. £50 fine.

Mark George (53), of Dozens Bank, West Pinchbeck. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sheradon Goodhand (28), of sentence Crescent, Kirton. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £106 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

David Danks (35), of Moons Green, Moulton. Driving without a seat belt (Spalding). £20 fine. No insurance. £357 fine, £35 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No MOT. £20 fine.

December 26

Airimas Rackaitis (25), of Park Close, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). 4 weeks prison sentence concurrent, £115 v/s, disqualified from driving for 36 months. No separate penalty for no insurance. Driving while disqualified. 10 weeks prison sentence consecutive to an original offence of a suspended sentence order whereby a suspended sentence of 13 weeks prison suspended for 24 months was imposed.

December 28

Lee Richards (40), of Elton Road, Stibbington. Assault (Billingborough). £300 fine, £150 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

December 29

Chase Gowland (24), c/o Queens Road, Spalding. Criminal damage (Spalding). 18 months conditional discharge, restraining order, £50 compensation, £20 v/s. Stole food worth £8 belonging to Iceland Foods (Spalding). 18 months conditional discharge. £8 compensation.