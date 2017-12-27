Couple re-open pub in Spalding and give it a new name

A once derelict Spalding pub has been given a new lease of life, thanks to an industrious couple.

Painter and decorator Bob Hall and his wife Mandy, a former medical receptionist, have transformed the old Golden Ball in Cradge Bank.

Now I wish we’d done this ten years ago Former medical receptionist Mandy Hall

They’ve renamed it The Water’s Edge and after 18 months of hard work re-opened it just two weeks ago.

Mandy (57) worked at Spalding’s Munro Medical Centre for nearly seven years, before Bob came up with the idea of buying a pub.

She said: “When he first suggested it I said ‘no way,’ but now I wish we’d done it ten years ago.

Bob (60), said: “We’ve been told this building has had a pub in it for 350 years.

“The old pub closed in 2010 and it had been left boarded up. It came up at the right price but we’ve had to learn everything from scratch.

“We were complete novices to the pub business.”

The new venture is going down well with customers, and their youngest son Tom (19) has been helping behind the bar.

They’ve kept the old wooden beams in the ceiling and the pub has a warm, cosy feel.

Mandy said: “We found our budget tripled as there was a lot of work to do. We have had to replace the windows, fix a hole in the roof of the cellar and make the upstairs liveable.

“We’ve rented out our home so we can live above the pub.”

Mandy and Bob, who are also parents to Shannon (21) and Nathan (23), plan to start serving food next year.

And Frank Sinatra fan Bob says he may become ‘the singing landlord’ because of his love for music. He plans to book singers, duos and host karaoke.

