County gritters rise to South Pole-sized challenge

Lincolnshire’s gritters have covered a distance equal to a trip to the South Pole and back over a five-day period.

Between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, the team carried out 11 full runs, covering a total of 20,630 miles.

They have been out in the middle of the night, making back-to-back runs in treacherous conditions to make sure the roads are clear for the morning rush hour Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

During that time, they used over 4,210 tons of salt, the equivalent of 21 blue whales in terms of weight.

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads. as well as ensuring there is a treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The gritters really have gone above and beyond over the last few days.

“They have been out in the middle of the night, making back-to-back runs in treacherous conditions to make sure the roads are clear for the morning rush hour.

“Their efforts have not only kept the county moving, they have kept thousands of people safe on the roads and for that they deserve our thanks.”