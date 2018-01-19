County councillor offers help as Sutton St James battles to re-route lorries

County councillor Peter Coupland has offered to help Sutton St James in its fight to re-route HGVs away from the village.

Parish councillors and campaigners are focusing on lorries taking shortcuts to travel from Peterborough to Long Sutton/Sutton Bridge or Spalding to Wisbech, but don’t want to disrupt hauliers or agricultural businesses based in the village.

In November, the Free Press revealed how Leicestershire County Council had spent £2.5million over seven years in the 1990s to re-route its lorries.

Crucially every penny was clawed back because the authority wasn’t then spending on roads previously left crumbing by HGVs.

In our story, Richard Davies, the county council’s executive member for highways, promised that his authority would speak “to our colleagues in Leicestershire about their experiences”.

Parish councillor Jennifer Garbutt told Thursday’s meeting: “From half-past one to quarter to five in the morning, they are going all night and I can’t sleep because of the noise.”

In other parish council news:

• The council is to take legal advice on the future of two green spaces.

Councillors are happy in principle to see Hoyles Field under the wing of Fields in Trust, which would allow more grants to come the village’s way, but want to see precisely what it involves before signing up.

Fields in Trust is a national charity that safeguards open spaces and believes everyone should have access to a free, local outdoor space for sport, play and recreation.

Hoyles Field already belongs to the village and the parish council acts as its guardian.

Council chairman Bill Harrison said: “We ought to get a solicitor to look at this and see what it means before we jump in or anything.”

He told members the legal bill would probably be around £250.

The council is also seeking legal advice in its bid to secure Needham Green as an additional green space for the benefit of the village.

• Councillors are worried about litter and Coun Chris Griggs said the walking group is prepared to do some litter picking but asked that a letter should go to the primary school because he’s seen children dropping wrappers.

• Residents will pay an extra £2 a year for the parish precept in 2018/19.

Currently the average household pays £25.19 per annum, which means the new sum is a rise of eight per cent.

Final council tax bills will include South Holland’s charge, expected to be an extra £4.99 a year, as well as charges for police and Lincolnshire County Council.

• The council’s new flagpole will go on land at the village hall in Chapelgate.

Coun Bill Harrison said: “I think we should have a Lincolnshire flag, a Union Jack and a St George’s flag.”

It’s not certain the flagpole will be in place by January 27 for Holocaust Memorial Day.

Previously ...

Pressure mounts for council to re-route lorries away from our villages

‘Tourist’ HGVs are turning Sutton St James into Sutton St Shakes ...

Action group joins fight to re-route HGV “tourists” away from Sutton St James