Councils are raising awareness over rogue waste disposers

The multi-council ‘Most People’ campaign is continuing to raise awareness about the duty of care that applies to residents when it comes to disposing of waste.

The initiative was recently launched by East Lindsey District Council, Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council with the authorities joining forces in the fight against fly-tipping.

The campaign’s main message is to highlight the dangers of choosing someone other than a licensed waste carrier or a local council to dispose of unwanted items, with residents running the risk of prosecution and heavy fines as a consequence.

According to Keep Britain Tidy, 47 per cent of people don’t know they are responsible by law if a third party they have asked or paid to dispose of their waste, subsequently fly-tips it.

The following recent cases in South Holland have resulted in heavy financial penalties, after fly-tips were traced back to residents by the council’s environmental enforcement officer:

• Around 20 bags of household waste dumped near Crowland – total penalty including fine/cost/compensation £1,730.

• Large amounts of household waste fly-tipped near Crowland – total penalty conditional discharge, cost/compensation £315.

• Household waste dumped near Gedney Hill – cost/compensation £362

• Large fly tip of building waste near Crowland – total penalty including fine/cost/compensation £1,119.

As part of the Most People campaign, the council wants to remind residents that if they use someone other than their local council to take away unwanted items, through an advert, social media or those who approach residents directly, it is advised they check they are a registered waste carrier by asking to see their Waste Carriers Licence.

If they are not registered, they could well be a rogue trader.

When disposing of unwanted waste, follow these steps:

• Ask to see a waste carrier permit – this is issued by the Environment Agency;

• Ask for a waste carrier number and contact the Environment Agency directly on 03708 506 506 for a free instant waste carrier check. check online at environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers;

• Ask for a receipt or a transfer notice before the waste is taken away;

• Make a note of the vehicle registration and vehicle details if possible;

• If fly-tipping is witnessed, report it to your local council.

For more information about disposing of waste visit www.boston.gov.uk / www.e-lindsey.gov.uk / www.sholland.gov.uk /