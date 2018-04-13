Council ready to tell Donington hotel developers to get cracking

Developers Market Homes are likely be told to get cracking on a major conversion of the derelict Red Cow Hotel at Donington.

The company was given consent to build 18 homes, some incorporating the hotel and some behind it, but the clock is ticking with the building deteriorating by the day.

Planning officer Mark Simmonds said: “There’s concern if something doesn’t happen soon we will lose big sections of it.

“If we (the council) have to, we will bring pressure to bear to make this development happen sooner rather than later.”

Coun Jane King, ward councillor for Donington, Quadring and Gosberton, said the Red Cow had been in a derelict state for the 12 years she’s lived in the village and residents want an end to the eyesore.

Members heard one Donington resident had originally objected to the scheme because his property would have been overlooked by one of the new builds but he had withdrawn that after Market Homes agreed to rotate the design.

District councillor Rodney Grocock, who represents Donington at the county council, welcomed the application.

He said: “The Red Cow has been a blot on the landscape for the good people of Donington for far, far too long.”

Councillors heard the facade of the hotel will be incorporated in the new-builds and asked that it should not be an after-thought.

Mr Simmonds said there was no question of the developers being allowed to build the houses at the back while leaving the hotel untouched.

Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge have their own problems with derelict hotels – respectively The Bull and The Bridge hotels – and planning committee member Coun Laura Eldridge asked if Market Homes could be invited to look at those.

She said: “We would be more than happy to see them.”

Councillors heard the Tap Bar and rear projections of the Red Cow have been demolished recently under a dangerous structure notice served by the council’s building control department.

• Much of the Red Cow interior is propped up with metal supports and Donington Parish Council heard last week that the owners had put up obstructions to stop youngsters going inside and risking life and limb.

