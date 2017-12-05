Condemnation after birds of prey shot dead at Deeping High Bank

Shocked wildlife lovers condemned the shooting dead of three birds of prey on Deeping High Bank.

News of the sickening shootings was revealed on social media on Saturday, when it was reported two buzzards were found shot that morning and a kestrel was killed on Wednesday.

Nigel Pepper

There are now appeals for the public to be vigilant and police are urging residents to report incidents to them on 101.

Crowland county councillor Nigel Pepper said: “I have always had a keen interest in nature and birds in particular and it’s only in recent years we have been fortunate to see the majestic red kite in our area for the first time in our lives and along with buzzards and kestrels - these are fully protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, which makes it an offence to kill them.

“I find it appalling and I am shocked that someone would interfere with nature and kill these protected birds and would hope the culprits are caught and the necessary actions taken against them.

“Deeping High Bank has an abundance of wildlife and often some rare species can be seen along there, clearly we now have a problem and I would ask everyone to be vigilant and to report wildlife crime to the police.”

The advice from the RSPB is as follows:

“If you see wildlife crime taking place dial 999 and report it to the police. Make a note of any vehicle registrations and people in the area. Do not get involved personally.

“If you find evidence of wildlife crime note the scene (location) and if there is any evidence (usually body of bird) take with you for autopsy and report all details to the RSPB via the form on their website (you can ring 101 and report also).”

