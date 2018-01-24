Concern over lack of disabled access to Gosberton Parish Council meetings

Have your say

A lack of disabled access to parish council meetings at Gosberton Public Hall could trigger a switch of venues.

Coun Rona Perry said the hall charity is looking to install a stair-lift at a cost of £4,000.

She said: “We have been offered help by South Holland District Council on where to go for grants and the possibility of money as well.”

Meanwhile, she said, the council could meet disabled residents in the downstairs kitchen if required.

But Coun Mick Pell said that wouldn’t be acceptable under the terms of the Equality Act because disabled residents would be excluded from the rest of the meeting.

Chairman Tim Smith said: “Hopefully things will be sorted out soon.”

In other news from the council ...

• Plan for 38 homes

Councillors supported an extension of the 30mph speed limit on Spalding Road, Gosberton, if consent is given for 38 homes to be built on a smallholding behind the Baptist Church.

The limit currently jumps from 30mph to 50mph.

Coun John Clark said: “It’s been an agricultural gateway for all these years. It’s a terrible spot to have vehicles coming in and out of there.”

Plans have been submitted to the district council by the executors of the late Queenie Dennis.

Coun Sue Thorley said: “We have not had any complaints from parishioners about it.”

• War Memorial clean-up

Parish councillor Rowland Perry says grants are available for the cleaning of Gosberton War Memorial.

Coun Perry gave the council a list of possible funders, saying: “We can get grants from different people.”

• Flying grit

Grit is flying on Churchfleet Lane, Gosberton, since the road was resurfaced.

Coun Mick Pell said it is most troublesome for those with young children as stones go flying up at pushchairs.

From our website ...

Gosberton Risegate in the news

Have a Valentine’s message printed for free. . . by filling in printed or online form

Cancer lad’s mum backs wristband campaign