Community champions at Donington shop support village church

Shoppers and staff at Donington Co-op have given a helping hand to a village church down the A52 by raising more than £2,500.

The store’s Community Champions scheme saw money raised for St Andrew’s Church, Horbling, which received a share of £108,000 raised by Lincolnshire Co-op across the county through carrier bag charges and fundraising for Halloween.

The church dates back to at least 1086 and leaders will use the money to install a new service area for teas, coffees and refreshments.

Ben James, senior community and education coordinator for Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have raised such a brilliant amount of money and can’t wait to see how it will benefit the community groups concerned.

“They each have a huge impact on the areas around them, whether they are Rainbow or Scouts clubs, sports groups or dementia support networks, and this money will help them continue making a difference to people’s lives.

“We can’t wait to see how this money benefits them all.”