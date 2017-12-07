Search

Community champions at Donington shop support village church

COMMUNITY PIONEERS: Staff at Donington Coop present a cheque to members of Horbling Church and pictured are (back) Frances Sore, Doug and Margaret Kenworthy (of the Ruby Hunt Centre, Donington), Chris Parkes, Derek Jacobs, Smanatha Garwell, (front) Anne Richardson, Rachel Price and Beryl Jacobs (all of Horbling Church), store manager Chris Pashley and Coop Community Pioneer Jane Clare. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG251117-154TW.
Shoppers and staff at Donington Co-op have given a helping hand to a village church down the A52 by raising more than £2,500.

The store’s Community Champions scheme saw money raised for St Andrew’s Church, Horbling, which received a share of £108,000 raised by Lincolnshire Co-op across the county through carrier bag charges and fundraising for Halloween.

The church dates back to at least 1086 and leaders will use the money to install a new service area for teas, coffees and refreshments.

Ben James, senior community and education coordinator for Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have raised such a brilliant amount of money and can’t wait to see how it will benefit the community groups concerned.

“They each have a huge impact on the areas around them, whether they are Rainbow or Scouts clubs, sports groups or dementia support networks, and this money will help them continue making a difference to people’s lives.

“We can’t wait to see how this money benefits them all.”