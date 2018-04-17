Co-op staff in Crowland, Long Sutton And Spalding honoured

Have your say

From travel agents and post office staff to the friendly faces at the local food store – hard-working Lincolnshire Co-op staff have been honoured for making life better in their communities.

An awards ceremony was held at Lincolnshire Showground and brought together hundreds of Co-op team members from across the Society’s trading area.

The Long Sutton Post Office team

Lincoln City football manager Danny Cowley was the guest of honour and the event was hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

Award winners included the Spalding travel team, based in Hall Place, which triumphed in the Travel Branch of the Year category.

They were praised for fantastic mystery shopper feedback, plus high scores on customer satisfaction surveys.

Manager Kate Foreman said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be recognised for our hard work. Behind every good branch is a fantastic team and we’ve worked tirelessly to reach our goals.”

The team from Spalding Travel

Crowland Food Store won the Food Store of the Year gold award – achieving over 91 per cent in customer satisfaction scores, the highest of all Lincolnshire Co-op’s 82 food outlets.

Store manager Emma Relton said: “The whole team feel elated. One customer has even posted about it on Facebook to say how nice it is for Crowland to be recognised for something and to be part of an award-winning community.”

Other honours included the Post Office of the Year gold award which was bestowed on the team at the Long Sutton branch.

The branch’s Sandra Ashton said: “We’ve worked really hard as a team.

“Our success is down to working together so we’re really proud to have won this award.”