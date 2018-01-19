Co-op’s gift to Sutton Bridge community centre is just champion

It’s all smiles at the Curlew Centre in Sutton Bridge following the donation of £700.42 through the Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champions scheme.

Money is raised when customers use their dividend cards to shop, and this time round just over £1,400 was split between the community centre on Bridge Road and Tydd St Mary Playing Field thanks to shoppers who use Sutton Bridge Co-op.

Alan Barber, who chairs the community centre committee, said the donation was much more than anticipated and it is likely to be spent on furniture or something similar to benefit centre users.

He said: “We are really pleased with the donation and it’s really going to help.”

The Curlew Centre opened in January 2011 and has since become a community hub as the home of many diverse groups as well as hosting special occasions like wedding receptions.

